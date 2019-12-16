|
|
MARKARIAN, Markar Age 96, died on Friday, December 13, 2019 at House in Lincoln, MA. From his birth in Boston, on November 11, 1923, to his death, he nourished people around him with love, friendship and kindness. Markar is survived by his wife of 67 years, Doris (Koumrian); his two daughters and their husbands Lisa & Robert Shea and Karen & William Shea; his five grandchildren Lindsay Baccari (and husband Stephen), Tyler Shea (and wife Lyndsay), Alexandra Bertolami (and husband Justin), Megan Blicker (and husband Ryan) and Brendan Shea; great-grandchild Tyler Baccari and many friends, all of whom he loved and touched deeply. Markar was born in Boston to the late Hranoush and Mgrditch Markarian. He was preceded in death by sisters Emily and Adrienne. Markar was a veteran of World War II. He was a gifted craftsman and ran his own business, Markarian Rug Service, until retirement. He took pride in his business and relished the friends he made during that time. Markar took great pleasure in spending time with family and friends and especially enjoyed summer vacations spent with his children, their spouses and his grandchildren. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Markar's name to House in Lincoln, MA. Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019