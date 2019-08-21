Boston Globe Obituaries
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Church
Canton, MA
CORKERY, Marlene A. (MacPherson) "One hell of a wife and mother," age 78, of Canton passed away August 20th surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife for 61 years of Robert J. Corkery. Mother of Marianne Hart of Dedham, Michael Corkery of Stoughton, Daniel Corkery of Norton, Karen Tavares of Taunton, Christopher Corkery of Foxboro, Patrick Corkery of Canton, Nicholas Corkery of Canton and the late Robert Corkery. Sister of Jeannie Morrell of Bellingham. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Saturday morning at 11. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019
