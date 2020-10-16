1/1
MARLENE A. (MERCURIO) FELONI
FELONI, Marlene A. (Mercurio) Of Somerville, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 15. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Feloni for 64 years. Dear and devoted mother of Denise Pepicelli, John Feloni and his wife Catherine, and Joe Feloni and his companion Daria Dellorfano, all of Somerville. Sister of the late Sonny Mercurio, Junior Mercurio and Dennis Mercurio. Loving grandmother of Nicole Rupp, Richard Feloni and his wife Luisa, Victoria Feloni, Isaiah Dellorfano and Mikaya Dellorfano and loving great-grandmother of Logan Rupp. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marlene's Visitation in St. Leonard's Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, Tuesday, October 20 at 9 a.m., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. COVID-19 protocols must be maintained: face masks, social distancing, etc. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contribution in Marlene's memory to The Salvation Army, 1500 Washington St., Boston, MA 02118 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120

View the online memorial for Marlene A. (Mercurio) FELONI


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Leonard's Church
OCT
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Leonard's Church
