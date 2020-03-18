|
|
DEMKO, Marlene (Karacek) Age 73, of Chelsea, March 17th. Beloved wife of the late Leo Demko. Devoted mother of Lisa Cohen & Lauren Demko. Loving daughter of the late Leonard & Julia Karacek. Dear sister of Ellen Weinstein & loving grandmother of Benjamin & Katie Cohen. Also survived by many nieces & nephews & her lifelong friend Roberta Stone Weiner. Due to the Covid 19 virus, private Graveside Services will be held at Greenview Cemetery Everett. A Memorial Service for Marlene will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to Temple Emmanuel of Chelsea, 60 Tudor St., Chelsea, MA 02150 or Chelsea Jewish Hospice & Palliative Care, 123 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. For guestbook, www.torffuneralservice.com & never-gone.com/memorials/marlene Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020