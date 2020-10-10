SIEGAL, Marlene G. (Brooks) Age 84, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on October 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She spent over 50 years with the love of her life, Edward. She is survived by her daughters, Andrea (Paul) Onofrio, Lisa (Bob) Merrill and Debbie (C.J.) Maier. She was a devoted Nana to Kimberlee (Tommy), Michael (Ashley), Marisa, Julia, Hayley and her great-grandson Colton. She had a lifelong love for baking, reading and the Red Sox. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Jimmy Fund, jimmyfund.org
Visiting Hours: Unfortunately, due to Covid, funeral and shiva are private. View the online memorial for Marlene G. (Brooks) SIEGAL