STRAZDAS, Marlene (Buelow) Age 88, passed away with her family at her side on January 14 after a brief illness. Born on May 30, 1932 in Winchester, Massachusetts, Marlene was the daughter of Edith (Delorfano) and Albert Buelow. She grew up in Somerville. She was a 1949 graduate of The Academy of Notre Dame/Granby St. She graduated From Emmanuel College in Boston with a BA degree in 1953. She was an elementary school teacher until she began her family. She married Albin Strazdas on July 24, 1954. They had four children, Pamela, Paula, William and Robert. The family moved to Bernardsville, NJ in 1979. Marlene was predeceased by her daughter, Paula, and survived by Albin, Pamela, William and Robert. Burial will be private. Marlene asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Our House Foundation at ourhousenj.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020