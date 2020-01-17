Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gallaway and Crane Funeral Home
101 South Finley Ave.
Basking Ridge, NJ 07920
(908) 766-0250
Resources
More Obituaries for MARLENE STRAZDAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARLENE (BUELOW) STRAZDAS


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARLENE (BUELOW) STRAZDAS Obituary
STRAZDAS, Marlene (Buelow) Age 88, passed away with her family at her side on January 14 after a brief illness. Born on May 30, 1932 in Winchester, Massachusetts, Marlene was the daughter of Edith (Delorfano) and Albert Buelow. She grew up in Somerville. She was a 1949 graduate of The Academy of Notre Dame/Granby St. She graduated From Emmanuel College in Boston with a BA degree in 1953. She was an elementary school teacher until she began her family. She married Albin Strazdas on July 24, 1954. They had four children, Pamela, Paula, William and Robert. The family moved to Bernardsville, NJ in 1979. Marlene was predeceased by her daughter, Paula, and survived by Albin, Pamela, William and Robert. Burial will be private. Marlene asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Our House Foundation at ourhousenj.org

View the online memorial for Marlene (Buelow) STRAZDAS
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gallaway and Crane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -