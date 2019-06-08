|
|
CARVER, Marlene T. "Cooky" (Cooper) Of Sharon, MA entered into rest on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved wife of Martin Carver. Loving daughter of the late Hyman & Mary (Weiner) Cooper of Sharon. Devoted mother of Amy Carver and Heidi Carver. Graveside services were held on Friday, June 7th at Sharon Memorial Park. In observance of Shavuot, the family will not be sitting Shiva but will receive visitors at her late residence on Sunday, June 16th from 1-4PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to The , 260 Cochituate Road #200, Framingham, Massachusetts, 01701. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019