|
|
HUSSEY, Marion Ann (Murray) Born March 6, 1940, passed away quietly with her family by her side on December 20, 2019. Marion leaves her son, William Thomas and his wife Tayna Lee, son Stephen Joseph, sister Annemarie O'Connor (Murray) and her husband John, brother Robert Murray, Jr., late sister Helen Brown (Murray), late sister Grace Murray and grandchildren Niccolai Alexander, Olivia Jane, Mackenzie Sutton, Gabriella Antonia, Wyatt Oliver, Bryce Julian, Jules Lhuillier, Rocco James, Brianna Alexis, Stephanie Victoria, and Maximilian Cole, and four great-grandchildren Liam, Tristan, Ava and Nico. She was predeseaced by her daughters Deborah Ann and Stephanie Marie and grandson James Raymond.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday, 2-6 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the Funeral Home at 10:45 AM on Monday, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 11:30 AM. Burial in Milton Cemetery, Milton. See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences, or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 21, 2019