HEYWOOD, Marrian O. Of Hyde Park, Fri., Jan. 17.
Devoted mother of Maureen Heywood, Tina Speller, Arlene Heywood-Dortch and the late Leslie Heywood. She also leaves 3 sisters, 4 brothers, 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service Fri., Jan. 24, 11 a.m. at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 239 Harvard St., Cambridge. Visiting Hour at the church Fri., 10 a.m. Relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment private. A.J. Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020