Services
A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church
239 Harvard St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church
239 Harvard St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
MARRIAN O. HEYWOOD

MARRIAN O. HEYWOOD Obituary
HEYWOOD, Marrian O. Of Hyde Park, Fri., Jan. 17.

Devoted mother of Maureen Heywood, Tina Speller, Arlene Heywood-Dortch and the late Leslie Heywood. She also leaves 3 sisters, 4 brothers, 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service Fri., Jan. 24, 11 a.m. at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 239 Harvard St., Cambridge. Visiting Hour at the church Fri., 10 a.m. Relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment private. A.J. Spears Funeral Home

Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020
