MARRIOTT W. MOSZKA
MOSZKA, Marriott W. Passed away at home on September 16, 2020 with her husband, daughter, cat Opus, and her wonderful care assistant Sarah by her side.

Marriott was born in Easton, Maryland to Francis W. Welch, Jr and Emily Travers Welch. At an early age, she developed a lifelong, deep affection for animals. She was an avid horsewoman when young and adored her horse Lindsay. She was a graduate of Hannah More Academy in Baltimore. She married her first husband in 1956 and moved to Concord, Massachusetts. They had three children, but later divorced. In 1975, she married Stanley J. Moszka, and she began a career as a vet tech at Chabot Veterinary Hospital in Lexington. She frequently brought home to nurture or adopt all sorts of animals. There were squirrels, birds, a duck in the bathtub, raccoons, mice, and of course countless cats and dogs. And she had a novel name for every one of them.

Marriott and Stan later moved to Sandwich, where they could indulge in their loves of gardening, birdwatching and beach strolling. Marriott loved knitting, the Boston Red Sox and the Patriots, Scottish steel cut oats, and spending hours reading British mysteries while Stan cooked their dinner. She absolutely adored her two grandsons. She had a great sense of humor, wore all manner of shocking headdresses for fun, and often drew fantastic cartoon cards for birthdays and other events.

Waiting to join her is her beloved and loving husband Stan, her daughter Whitney and husband Kent Foster of Sandwich, son Alec Peters of Jupiter, Florida, son Rob Peters and wife Joanne and their sons Robby and Frank of Santa Clarita, California, her stepchildren Linda, Steven, Bill and their spouses, children and grandchildren. There are many other family and friends that she dearly loved.

She was predeceased by her sister Robin Ashley. Her brother Francis W. Welch, III lives in Tucson, Arizona and brother John H. Welch lives in Jamaica Plain.

There is no Service and a memorial date is yet to be decided. The family would like to thank Beacon Hospice for their guidance, care and compassion. We ask that any donations in Marriott's name be made to autismspeaks.org and capewildlifecenter.com For online guestbook, please visit

www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
