John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
More Obituaries for MARSHA CHAPMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARSHA B. CHAPMAN

MARSHA B. CHAPMAN Obituary
CHAPMAN, Marsha B. Age 79 of South Yarmouth, passed away peacefully early Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

She was the daughter of Gertrude W. Beasley and Edwin G. Milk. During the 1940's, she spent time in Chicago, Washington, DC, New York City and Boston. In 1954, she lived in St. Louis before settling on the Cape in 1955.

Marsha leaves behind her loving children: Kim Chapman of Martha's Vineyard, MA, Karyn Convery and husband Pat of New York, Neil Chapman and wife Lisa of Pembroke, MA and Lorraine Thayer and boyfriend Simm of Centerville, MA; her beloved grandchildren Josh Coleman of New Hampshire, Evan Thayer of Centerville, MA and Haley and Justine Chapman of Pembroke, MA; her loving brother Andy Milk of Hyannis, MA; and nieces Lisa and Susan and nephew Andy, Jr.

Celebration of Life to be held this summer.

For online condolences, please visit: www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
