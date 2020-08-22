|
GORMAN, Marsha Marsha, affectionately known as "Auntie" to many, peacefully passed away in her home on 8/20/2020. Formerly from Malden, Newton and most recently from Fox Hill Village in Westwood, MA. She was the loving, caring daughter to Ida and Nathan Gorman and sister to the late Beatrice and Leonard Fox. She lived with Bea for over 50 years! She is the adored aunt to; David Fox of Tyngsborough, MA and Raelin and Jeff Kantor of Larchmont, NY, with a special bond to Jodi Traub of Needham, MA and her family. She was an amazing, loving, caring woman who brought love and friendship to all and enriched our lives. Auntie left us with this poem… Do not stand at my grave and weep I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow I am the diamond glint oer the snow I am the sunlight on a ripened grain I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning hush I am the swift uplifting rush of the quiet birds in circled flight I am the soft stars that shine at night Do not stand at my grave and cry I am not there, I did not die. Auntie was 102 years young and will always be with us. She has given us much and for this we are beyond grateful. Donations may be made to the World Wild Life Fund (WWF), Museum of Fine Arts- Boston, MA or any cultural institution or animal welfare organization of your choice. Funeral Services will be private. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 24, 2020