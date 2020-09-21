1/1
MARSHA JEANNE HAZARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARSHA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAZARD, Marsha Jeanne Of Tewksbury, formerly of Somerville and Melrose, died September 18, at the age of 74. Devoted mother, nana, sister, and aunt. Wife of the late Thomas F. Hazard, who died in 2006; loving mother of Barbara Jeanne Merrill and her husband Robert, with whom she resided with in Tewksbury; adoring nana of Emily and Hailey; devoted sister of Barbara DiSarcina of Arlington, buddies with her nephew, Paul DiSarcina, his wife Virginia of Burlington and their children Matty and Sarah. Marsha devoted her life to being a mother and nana. Her happiest moments were spending time with family, especially her grandchildren as well as all of Barbara and Buck's friends, who became her best friends. She was everyone's mom, nana, and confidant. Arrangements: A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced when the conditions are more amenable. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Merrill and Hazard families. For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com

View the online memorial for Marsha Jeanne HAZARD


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved