HAZARD, Marsha Jeanne Of Tewksbury, formerly of Somerville and Melrose, died September 18, at the age of 74. Devoted mother, nana, sister, and aunt. Wife of the late Thomas F. Hazard, who died in 2006; loving mother of Barbara Jeanne Merrill and her husband Robert, with whom she resided with in Tewksbury; adoring nana of Emily and Hailey; devoted sister of Barbara DiSarcina of Arlington, buddies with her nephew, Paul DiSarcina, his wife Virginia of Burlington and their children Matty and Sarah. Marsha devoted her life to being a mother and nana. Her happiest moments were spending time with family, especially her grandchildren as well as all of Barbara and Buck's friends, who became her best friends. She was everyone's mom, nana, and confidant. Arrangements: A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced when the conditions are more amenable.