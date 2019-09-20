Boston Globe Obituaries
MARSHA L. DOWNEY Obituary
DOWNEY, Marsha L. Age 60, of Littleton, formerly of Westford & North Chelmsford, MA, Sept. 16, 2019, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Predeceased by her parents George & Jean (Grubb) & brother Doug Downey, & brother-in-law Noel D. Rainville. Survived by her loving & devoted husband Rob Lyons, siblings Ellen Rainville, Neil & Gregg Downey, sister-in-law Joyce, nieces Leah & Kala Downey, & extended Lyons family. Calling Hours Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 10 to 11AM, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11AM at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue (Rte 111), ACTON, with a luncheon following at the Acton Women's Club, 504 Main St., Acton. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, High Point Hospice House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830, and Brigham and Women's Hospital. Please visit Marsha's memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
