|
|
KAPLAN, Marsha L. (Score) Of Winthrop, MA, passed away peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Mass General Hospital. Marsha was the beloved wife of the late Melvin V. Kaplan. She is survived by her daughter, Roberta Temple and husband, Gordy of Winthrop, MA; sons, Peter Kaplan and his late wife, Kathleen Baillie of Sudbury, MA, Jeffrey Kaplan and fiancé, Maureen Jenkins of Medford, MA, and Jonathan Kaplan and wife, Heidi of Windham, NH. Marsha enjoyed spending time with her six grandchildren, Alison, Will, Melanie, Matt, Lauren and Daniel, and six great-grandchildren, Kelvin, Peter, Emery, Matty, Mikey and Max. Marsha was born in Winthrop, MA to Celia and William Score, and was predeceased by her brother, Orrin Score. She graduated from Winthrop High School class of 1942. Marsha enjoyed her time as a resident in Delray Beach, FL, frequent visits to the casino, spending time with her friends at Café Delite at the Winthrop Center, and her job at Playstead Pharmacy in Winthrop. Most recently, Marsha received excellent care by the staff at the Winthrop PACE Center. Visiting Hours: At the family's request, services will be private
View the online memorial for Marsha L. (Score) KAPLAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020