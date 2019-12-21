Home

MARSHA L. STEINBERG

MARSHA L. STEINBERG Obituary
STEINBERG, Marsha L. Age 73, passed away peacefully December 20, 2019. Born in Newton, MA. Beloved daughter of Beryl and Saul Steinberg. She leaves a brother, niece, and nephew. Marsha was adored by a wide group of friends, all of whom have "Marsha Stories." She was like no one else. Graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 12:45pm (please assemble behind the administration building). Following the service, friends are invited to a memorial lunch at Mandarin Taste, 37 Pond St., Sharon, MA from 1:30-3:30pm. Remembrances in Marsha's memory, for the wonderful care she received, may be made to Tufts Medical Center, Development Office #231, 800 Washington St., Boston, MA 02111.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
