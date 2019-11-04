|
|
MacINNES, Marsha M. Of Malden, formerly of Somerville, November 1. Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Rita (Anderson) MacInnes. Devoted sister of Nancy Myers and her husband David of Pueblo, CO, Susan Patturelli of Stoneham, Michael MacInnes and his wife Esterlina of Medford. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was retired from John Hancock after a long career. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, November 7th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Marsha's name to Lowe Syndrome Assoc., P.O. Box 417, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415, www.lowesyndrome.org To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019