MARSHALL A. BEREZNICK

MARSHALL A. BEREZNICK Obituary
BEREZNICK, Marshall A. Of Roslindale, formerly of Sharon on Friday, May 8, 2020. Loving brother of Rosalyn & Murray Smith of Medford. Dear uncle of Dr. Steven Smith of Chestnut Hill, Todd & Jill Smith of North Waterboro ME, and Gail Miller & Bruce Miller of Colchester CT. Beloved grand uncle of Gabriella, Adina, Lily & Ilon Smith and Aaron & Sam Miller. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, 1200 Centre St., Boston, 02131. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
