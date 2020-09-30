SCHNEIDER, Marshall C. Of Florida, formerly of Newton and Hyannis on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Esther (Platzman) Schneider. Loving father of Rabbi Ilene Schneider and her husband Rabbi Gary Gans of Marlton, New Jersey. Cherished grandfather of Natan Schneider-Gans and Ari Schneider-Gans. Dear brother of the late Joan Taylor. Service and shiva are private. Remembrances may be made to Synagogue Council of Massachusetts,1320 Centre Street, Suite 306, Newton, MA 02459 or a charity of choice
