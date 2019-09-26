Home

MARSHALL HENRICHS


1935 - 2019
HENRICHS, Marshall Of Arlington, died at home on September 24, 2019 at the age of 83. He was the father of Maud and Beata Henrichs and stepfather to David, Susan, Betsy and Alan Jick. He is survived by his sister Paula McNamara, his nephew John McNamara and niece Molly Goodspeed. He was also the grandfather to 8 grandchildren and stepgrandchildren. He graduated from Pratt Art Institute and continued on to become a book designer and still life painter. A Memorial Service is planned for later this year at a location and time to be announced.

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019
