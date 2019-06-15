LEVINE, Marshall J. Age 93, formerly of West Yarmouth and Worcester, died on Friday, June 14 at his residence in Hingham. Beloved husband for 65 years of Luella Levine. Devoted father of Andrew Levine and his wife Mayumi; Margery wife of Jeffery Gaines and Cheryl. Loving grandfather of Daniel and Jessica Wise, Brett Newman, Logan and Nick Ringgard, Landon Gaines, Maya Levine, Ilan Levine, and great-granddaughter Carly. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Marshall was predeceased by his siblings Sylvia Moffett, Sadie Beiner, Bessie Cohen, Irene Nesvet Grace and Sydney Levine. Marshall was born and raised in Worcester, a son of Abraham and Lena Levine. Devoted friend and colleague to many, he lived in Worcester for 59 years, then moving to Hyannis for 27 years and had lived most recently for the past 7 years in Hingham. He was a registered pharmacist, graduating from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and had formerly owned three pharmacies in Worcester: Arkus Pharmacies and Marshall's Professional Pharmacy. He was an Army Veteran of WWII. Marshall was most proud of his children and grandchildren and all their accomplishments. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. today, Sunday, June 16th in Worcester Hebrew Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Auburn, MA under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. A Memorial Observance Reception will be announced at the time of the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Miles Funeral Home 508-829-4434



