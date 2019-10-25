|
TUTUN, Marshall Lee A larger than life figure known simply as "Poppy" to his adoring 10 grandchildren, died on October 23rd in Naples, Florida. He would have been 86 on December 6th . He suffered a massive stroke playing golf at his home course of Stonebridge on the 5th hole. He never regained consciousness and passed quickly and painlessly with his wife Margot by his side just hours later. In addition to his adoring grandchildren, Marshall leaves behind his loving wife and best friend Margot of nearly 60 years and 4 children and their spouses Gwen, Ted (Laura), Emily Gordon (David), and Paul (Cheryl).
Born on December 6, 1933 in Chelsea, Massachusetts, to Jack and Mildred Tutun, Marshall graduated two years early from Chelsea High and matriculated to Harvard College in 1950. He was proud of his experience and deeply valued the friendships he cultivated while there. He graduated from Harvard with honors in American history in 1954, but would stay attached to his alma mater his entire life, never missing a reunion (he loved a good party), attending almost every home Harvard football (tailgating was his specialty) and hockey game for years. He was a lifelong member of the Harvard Club of Boston where he was an avid and active squash player for many years.
After graduating from Harvard College, Marshall went to Harvard Law school and graduated at the age of 22. Shortly after graduating and joining the law firm Widdett Slater and Goldman Marshall met the love the of his life Margot Dorothy Topkins at a wedding. It was truly love at first site. He married her within the year.
The consummate, hard-working father, Marshall did everything for his four kids. He loved following their lives and pushed them to excel, never accepting anything but their best. He loved coaching them in sports and never missed a game, often scheduling work so as not to miss important family events. He never left a game no matter what the weather; he was always engaged.
After a successful career in corporate law, Marshall retired from the law firm Sullivan and Worcester and moved with Margot to Naples, Florida. There, they have cultivated a strong network of friends (both old and new) and enjoyed an active life. Perhaps as much as anything, Marshall valued his family and led by example the value of hard commitment and dedication. He was a voracious reader and historian and admired great world leaders like Winston Churchill, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. Though shortish in stature he had a larger than life personality. You always enjoyed when he was in the room. He had a zest for life and fun and never missed a chance to play catch, especially with his grandchildren. He loved to tease, and if he teased you were "in".
Poppy, as his grandchildren called him, was an incredibly dedicated and adoring grandfather. He was always the one who sent the grandkids the birthday card with a generous check marked by his loopy handwriting. He never once missed a birthday or a chance to celebrate family. He wanted to know everything about his grandchildren. He knew the little details about each one, whether it was about their friends, their relationships, how they were doing in school or sports. His relationship with each grandchild was deep and meaningful. They all knew how unique he was and they all wanted to please him. He was a consummate story teller and could regale the family for hours with funny stories about his life or about friends he knew. It is only fitting that he passed doing something he loved and with friends that he cherished. He leaves a big void but will never be forgotten, leaving behind an amazing legacy of love, family and generosity of spirit and mind. He wouldn't have wanted it any other way. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he was not only born but, also received excellent medical care and attention throughout his life. Funeral services are Sunday.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 26, 2019