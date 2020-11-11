1/
MARTHA A. O'NEIL
O'NEIL, Martha A. Of Arlington. November 11, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Robert and Katherine O'Neil. Beloved sister of John W. O'Neil of Arlington and the late Robert and Frank O'Neil. Devoted aunt of Kathy, Frank, III, and the late Sean O'Neil. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Sunday from 2-4 pm. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday in St. Agnes Church in Arlington at 11:30 am. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
