MARTHA A. (MALCOLMSON) REEVES

MARTHA A. (MALCOLMSON) REEVES Obituary
REEVES, Martha A. (Malcolmson) Of Canton, passed away June 24th. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Sister of the late James, Samuel, Ernest, Herbert, Stanley, Ralph and Gordon Malcolmson and Marge Hanson. Stepmother of Charles and Paul Reeves and the late Robert Reeves. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and 5 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Monday morning at 11. Visiting Hour prior to the service Monday morning from 9:30 am to 11:00 am. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park. If desired donations in Martha's memory can be made to the Canton Veterans Department, 801 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2019
