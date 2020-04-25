|
PHINNEY, Martha Bigelow Of Needham and Stoneham, April 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Alcott Kellogg Phinney for 58 years, who predeceased her by one day. Devoted mother of Priscilla (Phinney) Squires and her husband William of Reading, and Scott Phinney and his wife Nancy of Edina, MN. Sister of Jane (Bigelow) Orner of Wellesley. Loving grandmother of Katie, Jessica, and Bobby Squires, and Charlie, Grace, and Sophie Phinney. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to the unprecedented context in which we find ourselves, a Memorial Service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Needham at a later date to be announced. Martha was an avid knitter who enjoyed making warm scarves and shawls for the homeless through the Christ Church knitting ministry, as well as handknit Christmas stockings for family and friends. Her family was the center and joy of her life, especially her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Christ Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, Christ Episcopal Church, 1132 Highland Avenue, Needham, MA 02494. To share a memory of Martha or a note of condolence with her family, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020