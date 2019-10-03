|
|
FINAMORE, Martha C. (Berry) Age 86, of Winchester, September 27. Beloved wife of the late John F. Finamore. Loving mother of Linda Godoy and her husband Joe Bozicevich of Schoharie, NY and the late John K. Finamore. Also survived by her granddaughters Leigh (Rohmer) Spellman and her husband Keith and Alyssa Rohmer Guilmette and her husband Brad. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 12 in St. Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester at 10AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend and are asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. www.costellofuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Martha C. (Berry) FINAMORE
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019