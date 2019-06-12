Boston Globe Obituaries
COTTON, Martha At age 101, of Watertown, formerly of Belmont, June 8. Daughter of the late Richard W. and Ernestine M. (Hunt) Cotton. Beloved aunt of Penelope D. Robb of New York, New York and Gail E. Shea of Tyler, TX. Loving great-aunt of Scott Travers of Auburn, ME. Memorial Services will be held at the Plymouth Congregational Church, Belmont at a date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Martha's memory to the Mt. Auburn Hospital, 330 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138 or to WGBH.org would be sincerely appreciated. Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900

Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019
