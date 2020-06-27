Boston Globe Obituaries
MARTHA E. BROOKS

MARTHA E. BROOKS Obituary
BROOKS, Martha E. Age 85, of East Windsor, NJ, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Princeton Medical Center in

Plainsboro, NJ.

Born in Mineola, NY, Martha grew up the daughter of a career Navy officer, and moved around a lot before landing at Newton High School. After high school, she continued her education at Lasell Junior College and later completed her Bachelor's degree at University of Massachusetts, Boston in 1981. Martha worked for Kimball & Robinson and Sudbury Valley Trustees. Martha was an accomplished and award-winning quilter and was generous with her skills, frequently making and giving quilts to family and friends over the years. She was a talented photographer, an avid sailor, and a committed enthusiast of all performing arts. She loved to ski, throw backyard barbeques, and support her grandchildren in their activities. She was an active volunteer to a variety of non-profits and chaired many reunions at Newton High School. She was a whiz with typing, word processing, and database management. Martha was an active member of the First Parish Unitarian Universalist church in Wayland.

Predeceased by her parents, Lee and Gisela Ellis; her husband, Phillip Brooks; and her son, Buddy Brooks; she is survived by her devoted children and their spouses, Stephen and Cathy Brooks and Lauren and Alain Hebert; her grandchildren, Scott and Julia Brooks and Delano, Addison, and Remington Hebert.

Services and cremation will be private and under the direction of Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, HAMILTON SQUARE, NJ and John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Rd., WAYLAND, MA.

For those who wish to honor Martha, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Martha's memory to Wayland High School Scholarship Committee, Buddy Brooks Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Please visit Martha's permanent memorial site at www.saulfuneralhomes.com. We encourage all to share memories, words of comfort or leave a message of condolence for the family. Perhaps share a favorite story or special way Martha touched your heart. Each one will help provide comfort and hope to all who read the remembrances. www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
