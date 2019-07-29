|
HOAR, Martha Ford Died suddenly on June 15, 2019. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her family. She lived a long and full life. Martha was born on April 26, 1931, the youngest of four intelligent strong willed girls. When she was six, the family moved to a dairy farm in Sharon, Connecticut. Martha was home-schooled, and from her father she learned a deep love of nature and animals; from her mother, a trove of information about plants and horticulture. These influences would guide her for the rest of her years. In 1948, Martha enrolled at Radcliffe. There, she met Sam, who had grown up exploring the woods and streams of nearby Concord. They quickly discovered each other's love of nature, spending weekend days paddling the Concord River and exploring the surrounding countryside. They married in 1951. With their first child, Martha and Sam moved to Wenham. As the brood grew to four they moved to Essex—a rambling house set amid field, wood, and marsh. In the summers, the family roamed the mountains, woods, and streams of the Adirondacks. Their home was a menagerie: there were horses, donkeys, goats, a cow, parrots, raccoons, geese, crows, countless dogs, and a couple of barn cats; Martha also became a resource for nursing injured wildlife back to health. They lived in Essex until Sam died in 2004. In 2007, Martha moved to Shelburne, Vermont, where she lived happily until her death. In 1976, Martha and Sam's youngest child, Helen, died unexpectedly. Martha then began teaching elementary school science. She earned a Master's degree in environmental education at Tufts University, where she developed an elementary environmental education curriculum, and spent years teaching that curriculum in Essex. Eventually she retired, having left an indelible mark on many local youth. Martha threw herself into local environmental groups, principally the Essex Conservation Commission, Manchester-Essex Conservation Trust, and Essex County Greenbelt Association. Her thirst for knowledge about nature and the environment was unquenchable; her knowledge was deep; and she delighted in sharing that knowledge—particularly with her children and grandchildren. She was a true force of nature. Martha was predeceased by Sam and Helen, and her sisters, Keyo (and brother-in-law Richard), and Ellen. She is survived by her children and their families, Sam and Eve Hoar, and their son, Sam, daughter-in-law, Kate, and daughter Bailey; Rebecca Olson, and her daughter Ellie and son Charley; and Andy and Mandy Hoar, and their daughters Katie, Hannah (and fiancé, Henry Burchenal), and Maddie. She is also survived by her sister Phyllis and her beloved brother-in-law, Gimmy Nichols. She will be deeply missed by all. The family will be Celebrating Martha's Life in the Adirondacks later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, they suggest that anyone so inclined make a gift in her honor to the environmental organization of the donor's choice.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019