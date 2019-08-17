|
|
FRISOLI-GIBSON, Martha Of Cambridge and Vermont, August 15. Wife of Keith Gibson. Daughter of the late Frank and Mary (DeGuglielmo) Frisoli. Sister of Mary Ann Harold and her husband Jim, Elizabeth Breuder and her husband Andrew, Frank Frisoli and his wife Janice, Angela Tomlinson and her husband Matthew, the late Larry Frisoli and his surviving wife Mary Jo. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, Thursday at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Francis Church, 325 Cambridge St., Cambridge at 10AM. Visiting Wednesday 6-8PM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Martha's Dream, c/o ELRN Inc., PO Box 589, Medford, MA 02155. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Martha FRISOLI-GIBSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019