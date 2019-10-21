|
GORDON, Martha Age 102, of Newton, on October 20. Beloved wife of the late Nathan Gordon. Loving mother of Paul and Linda Gordon, Patti and Marvin Coan and Susan and Alan Bell. Cherished grandmother of Mark, Michael (Gia) and Rob (Lauren) Gordon, Brandon (Summer) and Spencer Coan, and Alex and David Kaplan. Great-grandmother of Dean Gordon and Simon Coan. Dear sister of the late Florence Taitelbaum and Selma Davidson. Proud World War 2 veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. Funeral Services at Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton, MA on Thursday, October 24 at 11am, followed by Burial at Lindwood Memorial Park, 490 North Street, Randolph, MA. Memorial observance following the Burial at the home of Paul and Linda Gordon until 9pm. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the West End House Boys and Girls Club, 105 Allston Street, Allston, MA 02134, the , or the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019