Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson Chapel
234 Herrick Rd.
Newton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHA GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHA GORDON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTHA GORDON Obituary
GORDON, Martha Age 102, of Newton, on October 20. Beloved wife of the late Nathan Gordon. Loving mother of Paul and Linda Gordon, Patti and Marvin Coan and Susan and Alan Bell. Cherished grandmother of Mark, Michael (Gia) and Rob (Lauren) Gordon, Brandon (Summer) and Spencer Coan, and Alex and David Kaplan. Great-grandmother of Dean Gordon and Simon Coan. Dear sister of the late Florence Taitelbaum and Selma Davidson. Proud World War 2 veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. Funeral Services at Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton, MA on Thursday, October 24 at 11am, followed by Burial at Lindwood Memorial Park, 490 North Street, Randolph, MA. Memorial observance following the Burial at the home of Paul and Linda Gordon until 9pm. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the West End House Boys and Girls Club, 105 Allston Street, Allston, MA 02134, the , or the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTHA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.