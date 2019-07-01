Boston Globe Obituaries
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
547 Washington Street
Norwood, MA
View Map
MARTHA J. BADGER

MARTHA J. BADGER Obituary
BADGER, Martha J. Age 75, of Brighton, Colorado formerly of Norwood, MA passed away after a long illness on February 3, 2019. Daughter of the late Knight A., Jr. and Jean S. (Langlois) Badger, Martha was a 1961 graduate of Norwood High School where she was an accomplished cellist and orchestra member as well as a gifted vocalist with the varsity choir, Hi Lo's and the District Chorus. She graduated from Curry College with a Bachelor of Arts degree and was named to Who's Who among students in American Universities and Colleges. Martha attended graduate school at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa. She spent her working career in the sales and telemarketing fields. Martha was the beloved wife of the late Donald J. McAllister; the loving sister of Beverly Armour and her husband Richard of Norwood; and the loving aunt of John and Jessica Concree of California, Daniel and Jordania Concree of Norwood, Kathleen and Jeffrey McDonald of Boston, and Brendan and Laura Armour of West Newton. She was also survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 13th at 11:00AM in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington Street, Norwood, MA. At the request of Martha's family, her burial will be private. In memory of Martha, kindly consider making a memorial contribution to a . Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood 781-762-0174 www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Martha J. BADGER
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
