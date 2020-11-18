1/1
MARTHA J. (LISITANO) GOVEIA
GOVEIA, Martha J. (Lisitano) Of Melrose, November 18, 2020, age 93. Beloved wife of 70 years to the late Manuel P. "Mannie" Goveia. Loving mother of the late Stephanie Goveia, Philip Goveia & his wife Marilyn of Melrose, Karen Dame & her husband Stephen of Tewksbury and Jayniene McCarthy of Lowell. Cherished grandmother of Mark, Lauren, Mannie, Christine, Brittney, the late Stephen, Kayla & Christopher. Proud great-grandmother of Molly, Jay, Emma, Kaylieh, Caydence & Cole. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 8:30-10:30AM. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Herbert St., Melrose, at 11:00AM. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery in West Roxbury. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Please use Covid-19 protocol for visitation, church and cemetery services by wearing a mask and keeping social distance. Memorial contributions may be made in Martha's name to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, Attn. Kate Green & the 5th Floor Nurses, 585 Lebanon St., Melrose, MA 02176. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Gately Funeral Home
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
