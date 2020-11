Or Copy this URL to Share

GOVEIA, Martha J. (Lisitano) Nov. 18, 2020. Wife of Manuel Goveia & mother of Philip, Karen & Jayniene. Visitation is now private. Family & friends are invited to St. Mary's Church, Melrose for an 11AM Funeral Mass on Sat., Nov. 21, 2020. Info at Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE, 781-665-1949.



