ROBBINS, Martha J. Of Wayland, age 51, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a lifelong battle with Neurofibromatosis 2 (NF2). Martha is survived by her beloved family. Cherished daughter of Alan H. & Jerye Ann (Seder) Robbins of Palm Beach, FL and Wayland. Loving sister of Deborah R. & Richard Estabrook of Shelburne, VT and Rebecca Robbins of Framingham. Adored aunt of Evan and Rachel Healey. Also survived by her lifelong friends, Leslie Gallant and Amy Fanning. Martha was born in Newton, Massachusetts and attended Newton South High School. She received her degree in ultrasound technology at Middlesex Community College in Bedford, Massachusetts. After graduation, she went to work at the Boston VA Medical Center, where she spent her entire career as a highly accomplished diagnostic ultrasound technologist. As a younger woman, Martha loved skiing, boating and days at the beach. Her free time was spent with good friends and family and cheering on the Red Sox and Patriots. Martha fought NF2 with dignity and courage. Her bravery in the face of this horrible disease was an inspiration to all who knew her. Services at Temple Shir Tikva, 141 Boston Post Rd., Wayland on Monday, December 23 at 12:00 noon. Burial in Beit Olam East Cemetery, 42 Concord Rd., Wayland. Memorial observance at the home of Alan & Jerye Ann Robbins following the burial through 5pm and continuing Tuesday from 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Martha J Robbins NF2 Research Fund at The Children's Tumor Foundation www.ctf.org/marthajrobbins Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 21, 2019