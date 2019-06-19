Boston Globe Obituaries
MARTHA (PAPPADOPOULOS) JEFFERSON

JEFFERSON, Martha (Pappadopoulos) Of Arlington, June 16. Age 84. Wife of John L. Jefferson. Mother of Michael Jefferson and his wife Tricia of Westford. Grandmother of Alex Jefferson. Sister of Hope Cares of Grand Rapids, MI and her husband the late George Cares. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn, MA 01801; or the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary at

www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019
