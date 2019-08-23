Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
MARTHA L. (RICHARDSON) HOLMES

MARTHA L. (RICHARDSON) HOLMES Obituary
HOLMES, Martha L. (Richardson) Of Waltham, August 22, 2019. Wife of the late Leslie F. Holmes. Sister of Walter "Buddy" Richardson (Janice) of Marlborough, Roger Richardson (Elfriede) of Waltham and the late Gladys Murphy, Eva Wallace, William Richardson, Olive Richardson, Judith Bamforth and Hazel Richardson. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Martha's Life by gathering to visit at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 29th in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, where her Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
