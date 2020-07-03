Boston Globe Obituaries
MARTHA L. (COSGRO) LUTHER

LUTHER, Martha L. (Cosgro) On July 2, 2020, peacefully at the age of 94, at the Courtyard Nursing Center in Medford. Martha is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 71 years, John A. Luther, Sr., her loving children Janet Moylan and her husband Jim of Bristol, CT, Karen Armata and her husband Andy of Wilmington, Susan and her husband Don of Hooksett, NH, John, Jr. and his wife Kim of Stoneham, Nancy McDevitt and her husband Bill of Londonderry, NH, Mary Fiore and her husband Jim of Wakefield, Tom of Wilmington, Barbara Bates and her husband Jim of Andover, Chris and his wife Cindy of Florida. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 8 1/2 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends. Martha was predeceased by her 3 sisters, Joan Ellison, Bunny Cosgro and Barbara Downes. Please join us for her Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham on Monday, July 6 at 10 AM. Interment will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Stoneham. Calling Hours to be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the VNA of Eastern MA, 405 Alewife Brook Parkway, Somerville, MA 02144. The family would like to thank Martha's caregivers at the VNA and PACE.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
