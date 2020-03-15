Boston Globe Obituaries
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
MARTHA "TESS" (ENOS) PIMENTEL


1918 - 2020
MARTHA "TESS" (ENOS) PIMENTEL Obituary
PIMENTEL, Martha "Tess" (Enos) Of Wareham, March 13, 2020 at age 101, formerly of Somerville. Devoted wife of the late Arthur "Cookie" Pimentel. Loving mother of Anthony Pimentel and his wife Cheryl and the late Arthur "Butch" Pimentel, Jr. and Margaret "Dolly" Gentile. Cherished grandmother of Heidi Limerick, Joshua Pimentel, Jennie Moul, Kelly Crowther, Jill Slye and Matthew Pimentel. Adored great-grandmother of Connor, Kaden, Dylan, Evan, Kyle, Mikaela, Elliot, Ryan, Matthew, Hunter, Addison, Avery and the late Benjamin. Beloved sister of Americo "Sonny" Enos and the late Peter, Mary, Lawrence, Emily, Anthony, Francis, Virginia and Joaquim. Visiting Hours at the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE, on Wednesday morning from 9:00 am to 10:30 am. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Avenue, in Cambridge, at 11:00 am. Interment will be at the Cambridge Cemetery. Martha worked as a foster grandparent for 18 years in Somerville and 16 years in Wareham for Catholic Charities until she retired at the age of 97. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the Martha Pimentel Memorial Scholarship Fund at austinprep.org/support-austin-prep/martha-pimentel Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020
