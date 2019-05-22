CUSOLITO, Martha R. (Mallard) Of Melrose, May 21, 2019, age 85. Beloved wife of the late John M. Cusolito, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. Loving mother of John M. Cusolito and his wife Doreen of Wenham, Sheila M. Cusolito and her husband Daniel Vellom of Sudbury, Paul J. Cusolito and his wife Lisa of Melrose, and Peter C. Cusolito of Leicester. Dear sister of Georgeanne Wallace of North Carolina, the late William Mallard and his surviving wife Joan, and John Mallard and his surviving wife Mary. Cherished grammie of Lillian, Caroline, Michael, Kentrahvey, John, Jonathan, Christopher, Matthew. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Martha's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Friday, May 24 from 4-8pm, and again on Saturday at 9am before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for her Funeral Mass at 10am. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts in Martha's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900 Published in The Boston Globe from May 23 to May 24, 2019