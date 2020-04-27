|
RICHMOND, Martha Passed at the age of 94 on April 9th, surrounded by family at her longtime home in Andover. Her father an M.D. and her mother an R.N., Martha Jane Philbrick followed her parents into healthcare. While serving as an R.N. alongside prominent surgeon Frank H. Lahey in the operating rooms at New England Baptist Hospital, one of her patients was a wounded World War II GI and Maine native, Lysander "Sandy" Richmond. Martha and Sandy married in Skowhegan, Maine in 1949 and made their first home in Boston before moving to Stoneham and then Andover. As a lead ICU/CCU nurse at New England Memorial Hospital, she supported Sandy as he grew the R.E. Hill Company, now Hill Packaging, into one of the leading packaging suppliers in New England. She was also engaged in the League of Women Voters and the Unitarian Church of Stoneham. She enjoyed bridge, tennis, golf, entertaining friends and business associates, and spending time with family and friends at their Good Harbor Beach cottage in Gloucester. Martha was predeceased by her husband, sister Virginia Philbrick Rea of California, and brother John Fanning Philbrick of Gloucester. She leaves behind her children Richard and his wife Jane of North Andover, Lysander, IV "Sandy" of Portland, Maine, Jane Richmond Guertin of Andover, Annie Richmond Long and her husband Graham of Andover, and Rebecca "Becky" Richmond of Andover, as well as 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a large extended family. A private Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced. Donations in Martha's memory may be made to .
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020