MILLER, Martha S. (Lynn) Age 79, of Leesburg, VA, died peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Maple Grove in Ashburn, VA, after a long illness. Ms. Miller is survived by her son Andrew Gavin Miller, daughter Mitzi Gaye Miller, and daughter-in-law Ann Delory Miller, all of Sterling, VA, and former husband Harold Gene Miller of Great Falls, VA. Ms. Miller is also survived by siblings Joe Brown Lynn of Camby, IN, Patricia Ann Everhart of Cary, NC, and Janice Ellen Lynn of Rockwall, TX, brother-in-law Marion Lusk of League City, TX, sister-in-law Joyce Lynn of Tullahoma, TN, Mark Tennant of Cary, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Sammie Jean Chance of Huntsville, AL, Bonnie Lois Lusk of League City, TX, and Billy Campbell Lynn of Tullahoma, TN, and nephew Barry Wilson of Huntsville, AL. Martha Susan Lynn was born on January 16, 1940 in Cookeville, TN to Samuel Asa Lynn and Jean Brown Lynn, now deceased. She went by Susan Lynn Miller after marrying Harold Miller in Cookeville, TN, in 1959. She subsequently lived briefly in Langley, VA, and with her husband raised her son and daughter in Dickinson, TX and Acton, MA. Divorced in 1985, she lived in Cambridge, MA, before retiring from banking in the early 1990's and then relocating first to Boca Raton, FL, and later to Delray Beach, FL. She eventually moved north to Virginia to be near her adult children. Ms. Miller is fondly remembered as a loving mother, sister and aunt who was extremely smart and very kind. She paused her college education to raise a family, later returning to school to complete undergraduate and graduate degrees, then rising to the level of Vice-President of Cambridge Trust Bank in Cambridge, MA. Ms. Miller took up golf as an adult, and played golf in Massachusetts and then extensively in Florida as a member of the Broken Sound Club (Boca Raton) and later the Mizner County Club (Delray Beach). In lieu of flowers, and to honor her love of the game of golf, gifts in Susan Miller's memory may be made to youth development organization The First Tee at thefirsttee.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate or mailed to The First Tee, 425 S. Legacy Trail, St. Augustine, FL, 32092. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the staff at Maple Grove for the care, kindness, love and support they offered daily. Services will be private. Adams-Green Funeral Home 703-437-1764



