Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Parish of the Epiphany
70 Church St.
Winchester, MA
MARTHA WALKER LADD

MARTHA WALKER LADD Obituary
LADD, Martha Walker Age 94, of Winchester, on Oct. 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel W. Ladd. Loving mother of Daniel W. Ladd, III and his wife Cornelie of Ridgewood, NJ and Susan Walker Ladd of Winchester. Also survived by three grandchildren, Watson, Victor, and Leila. Dear sister of the late Julia Smith and Nancy McCracken. Funeral Services will be held at the Parish of the Epiphany, 70 Church St., Winchester, MA on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1:00 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Parish of the Epiphany, the Winchester Seniors Assoc. or the Winchester Public Library. www.costellofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019
