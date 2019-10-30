|
LADD, Martha Walker Age 94, of Winchester, on Oct. 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel W. Ladd. Loving mother of Daniel W. Ladd, III and his wife Cornelie of Ridgewood, NJ and Susan Walker Ladd of Winchester. Also survived by three grandchildren, Watson, Victor, and Leila. Dear sister of the late Julia Smith and Nancy McCracken. Funeral Services will be held at the Parish of the Epiphany, 70 Church St., Winchester, MA on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1:00 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Parish of the Epiphany, the Winchester Seniors Assoc. or the Winchester Public Library. www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019