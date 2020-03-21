|
TATTERSALL, Martha Wengren 6 December 1942 - 14 February 2020
Martha was the beloved wife of Dr. Robin Tattersall of Tortola, B.V.I. and Essex, Massachusetts, mother of Anne-Seymour St. John of Gloucester, Massachusetts and Nathaniel Soule St. John, of Marietta, Georgia, and grandmother of Isabella, Caroline, and Jane Ellis.
Martha had a sudden and unexpected hemorrhage on Valentine's Day and died peacefully in the following hours on Tortola, with Robin by her side.
Martha was a truly gifted artist who was never at a loss for inspiration or creative energy. Whether it was drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics, batik, or interior design, she was amazing at it all. Her sense of humor and wit made her excellent company and she had the ability to strike up an interesting conversation with anyone she met. She was well-read and had a genuine interest in learning about various disciplines and cultures. While attending the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, regarding the newly-published book, "Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain," she quipped that a book about her would be called "Drawing With No Brain At All."
Martha loved her animals, sailing, and the good company of family and friends. Her affection for riding was something she shared with both of her children and granddaughters. She was always the perfect host, feeding everyone with delicious meals and amusing them with her funny stories. In the summer months, she loved having friends over to play croquet and to go for swims in the ocean with her best friend, her husband Robin. She was completely unafraid of building projects, wielding a sledgehammer to raze something she didn't like, and her aesthetic creativity to raise things she did. She had just about unparalleled powers of persuasion, often put to welcome use as she worked successfully to gain something for someone she loved.
Martha was beautiful, never made-up, with silver hair (most of the time). Her love of clothes and decorating were things she shared with many people in her life. Her houses were always gorgeous to look at and be in. She had the rare talent for making a place both timelessly elegant and delightfully cozy. She could be headed out to a party in a gown and jewels one evening and the next day have her grandchildren over to ride the pony in the downstairs of her house or catch frogs in the pond.
Eldest child of Richard Edward Wengren of Maine, President of Boston's Bay Bank/Harvard Trust Co., and Jane Hartzog Wengren of Pennsylvania, she also leaves behind her brother, Ted Wengren, of South Freeport, Maine, and sister, Carla Ricci, of Providence, Rhode Island.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Martha's Life was held at Tortola's St. Paul's Episcopal Church on March 11th. Her family plans to hold a similar one on Boston's North Shore as soon as circumstances allow.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020