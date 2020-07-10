|
ALPERT, Martin ALPERT, MARTIN 90, peacefully on July 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Judith Alpert with whom he shared 61 wonderful years of marriage. Devoted father of Nancy Alpert (Gwen Marcus) and Kenneth Alpert, and loving companion of Shae Rosenthal. Beloved brother of the late Estelle Mitchell and Howard Alpert, and brother-in-law of Helaine Miller and Geila Aronson. Marty with his sweet and impish personality was cherished by all who knew him, including his many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. His businesses ranged from electric heat to figure salons to real estate. He was an active member of Congregation Mishkan Tefila for over 80 years, going back to his bar mitzvah at its first building in Dorchester. He served in various leadership roles at CJP, Newton Cable TV and Hebrew Senior Life. Marty loved sailing, golf, bridge and of course good food. Graveside services will be by zoom. Details for the zoom service and shiva may be found at mishkantelfila.org. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Mishkan Tefila, 384 Harvard St., Brookline, MA 02446 or the Elie Wiesel Center for Jewish Studies at BU, 147 Bay State Road, Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements by www.brezniakfd.com.
Published in The Boston Globe from July 11 to July 12, 2020