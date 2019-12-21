|
|
ANNIS, Dr. Martin (PhD) On December 20th, of Cambridge, age 97. In 1957, he founded the research and development company American Science & Engineering, which he led as president until 1993. In 1993, he founded AnnisTech. Annis received his doctorate in cosmic ray physics from MIT. He led successes in the fields of x-ray technology and astronomy, having over 35 issued patents. His inventions included technology related to transmission and backscatter x-ray detection and imaging for airline luggage, air-cargo containers, and personnel inspections. He was a scientific visionary and an entrepreneurial risk taker with a zest for fun. He could often be encountered riding his TerraTrike through his beloved Cambridge neighborhood. He leaves behind his loving daughters; Amanda, Melissa, Belinda and their families, including 6 grandchildren. Services will be held at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., Brookline on Monday, December 23rd at 11am. Burial will follow at the Cambridge Cemetery, 76 Coolidge Ave., Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the or to American Friends of Magen David Adom. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019