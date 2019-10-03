|
DROPKIN, Martin B. Age 87, of Wayland, passed away on October 2, 2019. Beloved father of Keith and his wife Shelley, Joseph and his wife Suzanne, and Lauren. Survived by his loving partner Nancy Matza and her family. Adored grandfather of Stephen, Korey, David, Eliana, Nate, Lia, and Maxi. Dedicated attorney 55+ years in Somerville. Services on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:30 am at Hebrew College, 160 Herrick Rd., Newton Centre, MA, followed by interment at Puritan Mt Sinai Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Office of Development, P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087 with "Martin Dropkin" in the memo, or online at giving.mskcc.org check "Make this an honor or memorial gift". Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors - brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019