|
|
FARLEY, Martin B. Of Pembroke, formerly of Hyde Park, June 13, 2020. Beloved father of Justin Proia and his wife Amber of Pembroke, and Francine Taylor and her husband Tim of Avon. Loving grandfather of Lily Taylor, Morgan and Danika Proia. Son of the late Walter T. and Veronica (Kazurny) Farley. Brother of Michael Farley of Medford, Christine Strickland of Hyde Park, Robert Farley of West Roxbury, Veronica Hsieh of CA, and the late Walter, Jr. and Sandra Farley. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, June 17th from 9-11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. For directions and guestbook, www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from June 15 to June 16, 2020