Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTIN FARLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTIN B. FARLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTIN B. FARLEY Obituary
FARLEY, Martin B. Of Pembroke, formerly of Hyde Park, June 13, 2020. Beloved father of Justin Proia and his wife Amber of Pembroke, and Francine Taylor and her husband Tim of Avon. Loving grandfather of Lily Taylor, Morgan and Danika Proia. Son of the late Walter T. and Veronica (Kazurny) Farley. Brother of Michael Farley of Medford, Christine Strickland of Hyde Park, Robert Farley of West Roxbury, Veronica Hsieh of CA, and the late Walter, Jr. and Sandra Farley. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, June 17th from 9-11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. For directions and guestbook, www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from June 15 to June 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -