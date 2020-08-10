|
|
BEGIEN, Martin Passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 in Charleston, SC. Born in Cambridge, MA on November 15, 1928, Martin lived a full and happy life. He is survived by his wife, Katharine Begien, Boston, MA, his daughter and son-in-law Laura and Tim Bryan and their children Courtney and Patrick his son and daughter-in-law Mike and Christy Begien, Denver, CO, their children Dax and Tess and grandchildren Rye, Charlie and Wynn; his stepson and daughter-in-law, Tim and Leslie Fraser, Boston, MA, and their children, Duncan, Henry and Emily; and his stepson and daughter-in-law, Alec and Cristy Fraser, Old Greenwich, CT, and their children, Andrew and Matthew. Martin was a loving and kind husband, father and grandfather, as well as a loyal and beloved friend. A graduate of Phillips Academy (1946) and Yale University (1950), Martin gave generously to institutions he loved, including serving as a Trustee of Phillips (Andover) Academy, attending Trinity Church in Boston, and working tirelessly on the political campaigns of Mitt Romney (1994 United States Senate, 2002 Massachusetts Governor, and 2008 & 2012 United States President). Martin was a lifelong sailor, an avid student of history and politics, and loved to read biographies and tales of adventure. Services pending.
View the online memorial for Martin BEGIEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020